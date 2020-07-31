New Hampshire governor vetoes redistricting bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) The governor of New Hampshire for the second year in a row has vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created an independent commission in New Hampshire to redraw the state’s legislative districts.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is up for reelection, has argued there is no need for the commission because gerrymandering is rare in the state and the current redistricting process was fair.

Supporters argued it would be a step towards bringing fairness to elections by ending gerrymandering.

