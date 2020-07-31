Pets with Potential: Pickles and her baby bunnies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are Pickles and her four beautiful baby bunnies.

Their owners could no longer care for them. So the Humane Society of Chittenden County is looking for homes for all of these bunnies.

Watch the video to learn more about Pickles, Butter, Gherkin and Dilly.

If you want to meet them or any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes at the humane society, check out their website.

