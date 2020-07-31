Advertisement

Police: Deadly crashes in Vermont doubled this year

(WCJB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deadly crashes in Vermont has more than doubled this year, according to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police says 33 people have been killed in 31 crashes.

They list the causes to include speeding, distracted driving and driving while high or drunk.

We’re told people didn’t wear a seat belt in 57 percent of the deadly crashes.

Officers say we should have our lowest - not our highest deadly crash rate.

They say people are not paying attention and ask you to listen up.

Vermont State Police respond to deadly crashes over the weekend

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning to see how viewers, residents and business owners feel about the coming mask mandate in Vermont.

News

Vermont mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Masks will be required in public places, both inside and outside where social distancing can’t be maintained.

News

Vt. Secretary of State says President Trump’s rhetoric on delaying election is “dangerous”

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont's Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking out, saying the President does not have the authority to change or delay an election.

News

Gov. Scott: We owe it to our kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott says we owe it to our kids to get them back in class.

Latest News

News

Vermont Army National Guard to provide update on upcoming deployment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Friday afternoon at Camp Johnshon, the Vermont Army National Guard is expected to share more about the nearly 1,000 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers being sent off this October.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas man has been sentenced in New Hampshire after defrauding several foreign citizens living in the United States.

News

Annual bait drop kicks off this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The annual effort to stop the spread of rabies among wild animals in Vermont kicks off this Saturday with the bait drop.

News

$50B expected to pass to help childcare providers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Legislation that’s expected to pass the house will give $50-billion to childcare providers.

News

Some businesses flourishing during COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Many Vermont businesses have had to change their business model to fit new Health Guidelines and to address a lower demand from customers, but there are a few who are seeing their busiest year to date.