Police: Deadly crashes in Vermont doubled this year

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deadly crashes in Vermont has more than doubled this year, according to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police says 33 people have been killed in 31 crashes.

They list the causes to include speeding, distracted driving and driving while high or drunk.

We’re told people didn’t wear a seat belt in 57 percent of the deadly crashes.

Officers say we should have our lowest - not our highest deadly crash rate.

They say people are not paying attention and ask you to listen up.

