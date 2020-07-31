Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery in Morristown

(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Cumberland farms in Morristown with a knife.

They say a man entered the store on Main Street early Friday morning around 1:45 a.m., showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. We’re told he then ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say they are actively working on leads.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCAX to reduce power of over-the-air signal Friday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will temporarily reduce the power of our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Friday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Some businesses flourishing during COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Many Vermont businesses have had to change their business model to fit new Health Guidelines and to address a lower demand from customers, but there are a few who are seeing their busiest year to date.

News

Grand Isle SA going after DUI repeat offenders with seldom-used car forfeiture law

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Should Vermont prosecutors be able to take away cars from repeat DUI offenders to keep them off the road? A seldom-used statute is gaining traction with the Grand Isle County DA.

Latest News

News

Police: Deadly crashes in Vermont doubled this year

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The number of deadly crashes in Vermont has more than doubled this year, according to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Scott faces off with teachers’ union over return to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott says we owe it to our kids to get them back in class.

News

Paving in Williston could impact your morning drive

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say paving will begin on Industrial Avenue in Williston at 5:30 a.m. Friday until it gets busy.

News

CVPH to take part in virtual breastfeeding event

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A virtual “latch on” to celebrate breastfeeding is planned for Saturday.

News

Vermont mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Vermont Governor Phil Scott for months had been hesitant to call for a mask mandate, instead opting for encouragement. But last week, as cases continued to surge across the country, he took more aggressive action and a statewide mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday.

News

6 inmates returned to Vermont test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Corrections Department says six inmates who returned to Vermont from a Mississippi prison this week tested positive for COVID-19.