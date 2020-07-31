Police investigating armed robbery in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Cumberland farms in Morristown with a knife.

They say a man entered the store on Main Street early Friday morning around 1:45 a.m., showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. We’re told he then ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say they are actively working on leads.

