Some NH teachers can skip post-travel quarantine this fall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire public health officials say teachers travel just before school starts may be able to bypass quarantine restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

New Hampshire residents are supposed to quarantine at home for 14 days after traveling outside New England.

But after school officials said that may create problems in opening schools, the state is recommending that teachers who have traveled be allowed to work if they traveled by private car, had no close contact with anyone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 and wear a face covering at work for at least 14 days.

