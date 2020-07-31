Advertisement

State, teachers at odds over when to start school

File photo
File photo
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is pushing back against calls from the state teachers union for delays in returning to school this fall. The Vermont NEA wants more time for teachers to prepare and connect with students before classes resume. But the state says it’s best for students to just get back to school. Our Olivia Lyons explains the disconnect.

The Vermont NEA released a four-phase plan to get kids back to school. The second phase includes educators meeting with students to assess their current academic and emotional needs. The document says this phase would continue until school districts can certify they can begin whichever learning model they have selected for their students.

State officials agree the needs of students must be met, but they say beginning the school year on September 8 is best.

"I believe it can work, our health care experts, our epidemiologists, everyone thinks we can do this... Think about the kids. Think about what their needs are and I think this will benefit them tremendously," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says kids need to be back in school through a hybrid model or full time.

Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont NEA agrees but says it’s important for teachers to meet with students in an open-air setting without masks before the start of the school year.

"So that they can meet their students and their students can get to meet and get to know a little bit their teachers without the masks," Tinney said.

The question of when those meetings between families and teachers would take place is still up in the air.

“We just need to find where that time is and where those meetings happen. That needs to be worked out on the local district level,” Tinney said.

Vt. Education Secretary Dan French agrees with Tinney, saying students have fallen behind educationally and emotionally, but it's because they have been without a routine for so long.

"The emphasis needs to be on reopening schools and getting those routines re-established. I think just the fact of getting the schools

open and getting those routines going is part of the antidote, if you will, to dealing with some of the social and emotional stress this emergency has created," French said.

Governor Scott says by extending the school start date it has already given teachers and staff the extra time to prepare families for the upcoming school year.

Related Stories:

With school year in flux, Vt. teachers, administrators forced to remain flexible

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Vermont educators worry they won’t be ready to reopen schools

No one-size-fits-all answer for Vermont schools

Chittenden County schools plan for ‘hybrid’ reopening

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Giant cow spotted on Vermont Statehouse lawn

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Arguably Vermont's largest cow paid a visit to Montpelier on Friday with a message of bringing people together through art.

News

What you need to know to make sure your absentee ballot gets counted

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
More Vermont voters are requesting absentee ballots than ever before. But if you don't cast yours correctly, your vote won't count. Our Christina Guessferd has more on how you can avoid some common mistakes.

News

Vermont college athletes featured in new Nike ad

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A statement for racial justice by a Vermont college basketball team that was seen as controversial at the time is now being celebrated in a national television commercial. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with one of the St. Michael's College graduates in the commercial.

News

New details on upcoming deployment of Vt. National Guard troops

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Vermont National Guard will be deploying troops out of the country starting in October. This will be the largest deployment of the National Guard in the last 10 years-- the last of which was during the U.S. War with Afghanistan. Our Kiernan Brisson has more about this upcoming deployment.

Latest News

News

Scott expands retail occupancy to 50%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont is continuing to turn the economic spigot while cases of COVID-19 in the Northeast are on the rise. Gov. Phil Scott says the new mask mandate is letting us open the economy more. Our Calvin Cutler has details.

News

Pets with Potential: Pickles and her baby bunnies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
This week's Pets with Potential are Pickles and her four beautiful baby bunnies.

News

WCAX to power down over-the-air signal Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will temporarily power down our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Saturday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

News

Brattleboro Police investigating suspicious death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
One person was detained for questioning but police say that person has not been charged with a crime.

News

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Supreme Court says a lawsuit against the state for failed oversight in the Kingdom Con case can go forward.

News

Vermont to hand out 200,000 free masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Saturday, Vermonters need to wear masks in public places. If you need one, the state has you covered.