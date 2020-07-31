The challenges of getting trials back on track in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you waiting for your day in court? The pandemic forced Vermont's courts to close in March. At the earliest, criminal cases won't resume until sometime after September 1. And civil cases won't restart until at least January 1, 2021.

The Vermont Supreme Court created a jury restart committee to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe as the criminal justice system relaunches.

So far, the committee has 28 recommendations for review. Click here to read them.

Legal expert Jerry O’Neil spoke with our Celine McArthur about what’s clearly a challenging road ahead. Watch the video for the full interview.

