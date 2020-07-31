Advertisement

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

It didn't specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Scott COVID-19 briefing

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott is pushing back against school administrators and teachers who have called for further delays to the start of the school year because of the coronavirus crisis.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

News

Paving in Williston could impact your morning drive

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A paving project in Williston could cause traffic trouble Friday and over the weekend.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

Latest News

National

Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.

News

Vt. secretary of state calls Trump tweet on delaying election ‘dangerous’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont's Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking out, saying the President does not have the authority to change or delay an election.

News

Grand Isle prosecutor going after DUI repeat offenders with seldom-used car forfeiture law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Should Vermont prosecutors be able to take away cars from repeat DUI offenders to keep them off the road? A seldom-used statute is gaining traction with the Grand Isle County State’s Attorney.

News

Annual rabies bait drop begins this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The annual effort to stop the spread of rabies among wild animals in Vermont kicks off this Saturday with the bait drop.

News

Vermont Army National Guard to provide update on upcoming deployment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Friday afternoon at Camp Johnshon, the Vermont Army National Guard is expected to share more about the nearly 1,000 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers being sent off this October.