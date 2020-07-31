UVM says COVID-19 tests will start before students arrive on campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's largest college has announced an aggressive coronavirus testing protocol for when students return.

The University of Vermont says that testing starts before students even arrive in Burlington.

The first test will be done at home at least five days before a student plans to travel to Burlington.

For those already in town, a test has to be done no later than August 26.

If a student is moving into a residence hall, they will be tested again when they arrive.

Those living off campus will be tested on the first day of classes on August 31.

More tests will be done after a week, and then weekly through September 18.

UVM will then reassess the need for frequent testing after that.

These are PCR tests, the same method that the Health Department uses. Results will be back within 24 hours for tests done in Burlington.

It's all free for students and officials say students will lose certain campus privileges if they don't follow testing guidelines.

Any UVM employee will also have access to free tests.

