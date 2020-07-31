Vermont Army National Guard to provide update on upcoming deployment

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - We expect an update on the hundreds of Vermont soldiers set to deploy later this year.

On Friday afternoon at Camp Jonshon, the Vermont Army National Guard is expected to share more about the nearly 1,000 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers being sent off this October.

The first missions will include nearly 400 soldiers with approximately 350 coming from the third Battalion 172nd Infantry and more than 30 from the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment.

We’re told their mission over several months is part of the largest Army mission set in more than 10 years.

