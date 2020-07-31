Vermont mask mandate goes into effect Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has been hesitant to mandate masks in the past, instead opting for encouragement. But now, as cases continue to surge across the state, he’s taking more aggressive action.

Vermont’s statewide mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday.

Masks will be required in public places, both inside and outside where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Children under the age of 2-years-old and those with a medical condition still don’t have to wear one.

Like before the mandate, private business owners make their own rules and can require masks inside their stores. Signs must be posted.

Businesses owners can refuse service to those who don’t wear one.

Governor Scott says wearing a mask is not just about keeping numbers from climbing, but about not losing the progress we have already made.

“So if we want our kids to go back to school, if we want the place we work or eat or shop to stay open, if we want our healthcare system and hospital beds available when we need help, then wearing a mask or physically separating is the best way to do that,” said Scott.

There won’t be any fines or penalties for not wearing a mask.

Governor Scott still plans to continue his education campaign on the science behind wearing a mask.

