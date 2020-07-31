Advertisement

Vermont to hand out 200,000 free masks

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Saturday, people in Vermont must wear masks in public places where they can’t socially distance. And if you need a mask, the state will be handing out 200,000 of them for free.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state emergency operations center will spearhead this effort called Operation Cloth Face-Covering for Everyone.

They will distribute masks to towns, community partners and local emergency responders to hand out or make available in their communities.

The National Guard will also hand them out at food distribution sites across the state and they'll be available at pop-up testing sites.

"Two-hundred-thousand free cloth masks will be available to Vermonters, donated by many different entities. That should help. That's a third of our population. We want to make sure we provide everything needed to keep others safe," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The mask mandate requires everyone in Vermont to wear a mask indoors and out when you can’t maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCAX to power down over-the-air signal Saturday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will temporarily power down our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Saturday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

News

Brattleboro Police investigating suspicious death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
One person was detained for questioning but police say that person has not been charged with a crime.

News

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Supreme Court says a lawsuit against the state for failed oversight in the Kingdom Con case can go forward.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

Scott expands retail occupancy to 50%

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont is continuing to turn the economic spigot while cases of COVID-19 in the Northeast are on the rise. Gov. Phil Scott says the new mask mandate is letting us open the economy more. Our Calvin Cutler has details.

News

UVM says COVID-19 tests will start before students arrive on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
Vermont's largest college has announced an aggressive coronavirus testing protocol for when students return.

News

Do colleges with online degree expertise now have an advantage?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
College professors are finalizing their fall lesson plans, many adjusting to a combination of remote and in-person learning due to the pandemic. Our Cat Viglienzoni found out how Champlain College is using its online degree expertise to help them craft their courses.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Raw video from Gov. Phil Scott's news briefing on July 31.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scott COVID-19 briefing