Vt. Secretary of State says President Trump’s rhetoric on delaying election is “dangerous”

FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Trump says he does not want November’s election delayed, despite floating the idea on Twitter on Thursday.

In the tweet, the President claimed “2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.” He made a call to “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

The tweet was quickly criticized by republicans and democrats.

Vermont’s Secretary of State Jim Condos is now speaking out about tweet. He says that the President does not have the authority to change, or delay an election.

“This isn’t partisan. This isn’t political. This is about the very foundation of democracy: our right to vote,” Condos said in a statement. “The Constitution is clear and sets the determination of dates for the election to be held. The President cannot delay democracy just because holding an election is politically inconvenient for him. The President’s rhetoric on delaying the election is not just absurd, it’s dangerous. If the President wants to understand firsthand the integrity and security surrounding our elections, I recommend that he sign up to be a volunteer election worker in Vermont. We’re happy to give him a crash course in democracy,” Condos said.

