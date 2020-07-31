Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday and last day of July, everyone! We are going to make a smooth transition from July into August with a couple of nice summer days ahead of us. But things will go downhill with some wet weather by the end of the weekend.

High pressure is in control of our weather. There will be lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures today and Saturday. There is just the slightest chance for a shower to pop up each afternoon, mainly over the higher terrain.

Sunday will start with sunshine, but a low pressure system coming at us from the Ohio Valley will be bringing some much-needed rain, and possibly some thunderstorms, by later in the day. That system will stick around into Monday with more showers & possible thunderstorms.

There will also be a chance for showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday & Wednesday as a frontal system comes in from the west. But we are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Esiais, which will be coming up the east coast and possibly tracking over Cape Cod. That will bring it close enough to us that we could get some rain & wind out of it.

Skies will start to clear again by Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the track of Isaias over the next few days, and we’ll keep you up-to-date on its progress. Have a great weekend! -Gary

