Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend and Happy 1st day of August tomorrow!

Today has been a lovely summer day with just a passing sprinkle or two over a couple of our higher elevations. Saturday looks like it will be another beautiful summer day!

Sunday will start with sunshine, but a low pressure system will be approaching from the Ohio Valley and will be bringing some much-needed rain, and possibly some thunderstorms, by later in the day.

Monday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but there will still be the chance for a few more showers and possibly thunderstorms.

We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias over the weekend, because it looks like that storm will be tracking up along the Atlantic Seaboard. That may be coming close enough to us that we could see some heavy rain and wind out of that Monday night into Wednesday, but it is still quite a ways away, and as we know, tropical systems can and do change tracks and the forecast would change accordingly.

We will be keeping you up to date over the weekend, on air, online and through your WCAX weather app.

