Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few days of unsettled weather, we’ll be looking pretty good heading into the end of the week. A slow moving system will finally exit our region to the north and east, and we should be seeing plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It’ll be a sunny start to the weekend, but clouds look to return on Saturday night, ahead of our next weather system. Showers will overspread the region on Sunday, especially in our western sections, and then taper off Sunday night. We’ll see another round of showers and possible thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

Heading into the middle of next week, we’ll have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Isaias. It will be gaining strength over the weekend and possibly make a glancing blow along the Florida coast. After that, it takes a turn toward the Carolinas and possibly bringing some rain to our region on Tuesday.

