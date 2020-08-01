A nice start to August.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - August will start off with a nice summer day today. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but the humidity will be reasonable. Sunday will be noticeably more humid, and there will be scattered showers, especially in New York. A thunderstorm is possible. A few showers are possible Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the progress of Hurricane Isaias, which could brush the New England Coast Tuesday and/or Wednesday. In our region, at this point, Isaias is expected to barely clip us with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. If it tracks farther to the west, then more significant rain is likely. We’ll keep you updated.

Quiet weather will settle in for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

