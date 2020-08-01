Advertisement

A nice start to August.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - August will start off with a nice summer day today. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but the humidity will be reasonable. Sunday will be noticeably more humid, and there will be scattered showers, especially in New York. A thunderstorm is possible. A few showers are possible Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the progress of Hurricane Isaias, which could brush the New England Coast Tuesday and/or Wednesday. In our region, at this point, Isaias is expected to barely clip us with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. If it tracks farther to the west, then more significant rain is likely. We’ll keep you updated.

Quiet weather will settle in for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of our weekend will be better than the end of the weekend weather wise, plus we are watching Hurricane Isaias!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice weather as we transition from July into August. Hurricane Isaias coming our way?

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
A nice looking end to the week with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
Your Thursday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Pop up showers and thunderstorms will give way to some beautiful summer weather for the end of the week,

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Today a lot like yesterday - some afternoon/evening showers, possibel t-storms.