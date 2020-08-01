Deadly ATV crash in Starksboro

A truck versus ATV crash in Starksboro has left two dead.

Friday night just after 10 pm police responded to a report of a crash in Starksboro.

21 year old Tracy Bedell and 18 year old Robert Lowell were traveling westbound on Freedom Acres before entering the northbound lane of Route 116.

At the same time, 20 year old Bayly LaRock of Hinesburg was traveling in a truck northbound in the same lane.

The ATV was unable to stop and struck the vehicle.

LaRock was screened and arrested for suspicion of DUI - Drugs.

Both Bedell and Lowell were transported to UVM medical center but died of their injuries.

