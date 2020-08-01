Lyndonville man critically injured in motorcycle crash

A Lyndonville man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle in Waterford.

On Friday just before 5 PM, state police and emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection of Vermont Route 18 and the Interstate 93 Southbound exit 1 off ramp.

Upon investigation troopers found that 80 year old Irving Lang collided with 23 year old Jeffrey Houde while driving through the intersection.

Houde was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center via helicopter.

The investigation is still ongoing.

