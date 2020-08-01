Advertisement

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon/early evening.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a quiet start to August, with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Sunday is looking more active, especially in New York. A warm front will bring scattered showers Sunday morning, mainly in New York. This will pump in more humid conditions during the day. A cold front will then start to bring scattered thunderstorms to New York during the afternoon. Some may be strong or severe, so keep that in mind. The thunderstorms will weaken as they approach Vermont during the early evening, but a few may still be strong. This activity will move out overnight. Monday is looking pretty quiet, with partly sunny skies and just a few showers.

The next thing we’ll be focused on is Tropical Storm Isaias. It is expected to impact New England during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. In our region, it doesn’t look like anything serious, with some needed rain possible, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley. An inch or more of rain is possible south and east, but it will depend on the track of the storm. The coast could receive a few inches of rain, along with gusty winds. We’ll keep you updated on the latest with Isaias.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon. After that, expect a decent stretch of summer weather Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A nice start to August.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A nice day today, then showers will be scattered about on Sunday, especially in New York. We'll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias, which could impact the New England Coast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of our weekend will be better than the end of the weekend weather wise, plus we are watching Hurricane Isaias!

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice weather as we transition from July into August. Hurricane Isaias coming our way?

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
A nice looking end to the week with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
Your Thursday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Pop up showers and thunderstorms will give way to some beautiful summer weather for the end of the week,