Possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon/early evening.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a quiet start to August, with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Sunday is looking more active, especially in New York. A warm front will bring scattered showers Sunday morning, mainly in New York. This will pump in more humid conditions during the day. A cold front will then start to bring scattered thunderstorms to New York during the afternoon. Some may be strong or severe, so keep that in mind. The thunderstorms will weaken as they approach Vermont during the early evening, but a few may still be strong. This activity will move out overnight. Monday is looking pretty quiet, with partly sunny skies and just a few showers.

The next thing we’ll be focused on is Tropical Storm Isaias. It is expected to impact New England during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. In our region, it doesn’t look like anything serious, with some needed rain possible, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley. An inch or more of rain is possible south and east, but it will depend on the track of the storm. The coast could receive a few inches of rain, along with gusty winds. We’ll keep you updated on the latest with Isaias.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon. After that, expect a decent stretch of summer weather Thursday through Saturday.

