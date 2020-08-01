Saturday Morning Weather

More Vermont voters are requesting absentee ballots than ever before. But if you don't cast yours correctly, your vote won't count. Our Christina Guessferd has more on how you can avoid some common mistakes.
A statement for racial justice by a Vermont college basketball team that was seen as controversial at the time is now being celebrated in a national television commercial. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with one of the St. Michael's College graduates in the commercial.
Gov. Phil Scott is pushing back against calls from the state teachers union for delays in returning to school this fall. The Vermont NEA wants more time for teachers to prepare and connect with students before classes resume. But the state says it’s best for students to just get back to school. Our Olivia Lyons explains the disconnect.