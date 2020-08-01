It’s time now to take a look at the what-to-do on this Saturday.

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure today? Look no further than St. Albans Town Forrest. It’s grand opening is today. There are new trails and activities to welcome the community. Such as the Plant and Tree ID walk, where you can learn how to identify different trees.

And the Mountain Bike rides for various skill levels. These events go from 9 this morning to 2pm.

To keep these activities safe for everyone, sign up times are limited. The registration link can be found on our website wcax.com

If you want to beat the heat, but still enjoy the beauty of nature, Tupper Arts Center has a show for you.

Sculptor, Peter Thomas, has a history of creating art out of the natural world. His art exhibit opens today from 12-4pm. Thomas himself will be at the exhibit starting at 2pm, and will be at the Sunday showing from 2-4pm as well.

The show will remain open thorugh August 16th. Admission is free. The art center can be found at 106 Park street, Tupper Lake, New York.

Back to School, has been a topic up for debate lately. But, this event is here to help you get ready for what ever the school year may bring.

A back to school clothes and book swap takes place at the Hinesburg Town Hall soccer field from 4-5:30pm. If you haven’t swapped any items yet, no worries, families are welcome to stop by and just shop.

