What to do

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s time now to take a look at the what-to-do on this Saturday.

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure today? Look no further than St. Albans Town Forrest. It’s grand opening is today. There are new trails and activities to welcome the community. Such as the Plant and Tree ID walk, where you can learn how to identify different trees.

And the Mountain Bike rides for various skill levels. These events go from 9 this morning to 2pm.

To keep these activities safe for everyone, sign up times are limited. The registration link can be found on our website wcax.com

If you want to beat the heat, but still enjoy the beauty of nature, Tupper Arts Center has a show for you.

Sculptor, Peter Thomas, has a history of creating art out of the natural world. His art exhibit opens today from 12-4pm. Thomas himself will be at the exhibit starting at 2pm, and will be at the Sunday showing from 2-4pm as well.

The show will remain open thorugh August 16th. Admission is free. The art center can be found at 106 Park street, Tupper Lake, New York.

Back to School, has been a topic up for debate lately. But, this event is here to help you get ready for what ever the school year may bring.

A back to school clothes and book swap takes place at the Hinesburg Town Hall soccer field from 4-5:30pm. If you haven’t swapped any items yet, no worries, families are welcome to stop by and just shop.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 13 hours ago
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

How a Vermont program aims to make sure everyone eats

By Adam Sullivan
A $5 million partnership with businesses across Vermont is working to ensure no one goes hungry. Our Adam Sullivan explains how it got started.

Giant cow spotted on Vermont Statehouse lawn

Arguably Vermont’s largest cow paid a visit to Montpelier on Friday with a message of bringing people together through art.

What you need to know to make sure your absentee ballot gets counted

More Vermont voters are requesting absentee ballots than ever before. But if you don't cast yours correctly, your vote won't count. Our Christina Guessferd has more on how you can avoid some common mistakes.

Vermont college athletes featured in new Nike ad

A statement for racial justice by a Vermont college basketball team that was seen as controversial at the time is now being celebrated in a national television commercial. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with one of the St. Michael's College graduates in the commercial.

State, teachers at odds over when to start school

Gov. Phil Scott is pushing back against calls from the state teachers union for delays in returning to school this fall. The Vermont NEA wants more time for teachers to prepare and connect with students before classes resume. But the state says it’s best for students to just get back to school. Our Olivia Lyons explains the disconnect.

A $5 million partnership with businesses across Vermont is working to ensure no one goes hungry. Our Adam Sullivan explains how it got started.