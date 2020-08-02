Advertisement

A few strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/early evening.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will be a quiet day, but a cold front will bring a few thunderstorms to New York by late afternoon. Any thunderstorm that develops may be strong or severe, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The thunderstorms will spread into Vermont and New Hampshire during the evening. Due to the timing, they will be a bit weaker, but still may be on the strong side. Monday will be a much quieter day, with partly sunny skies and just a few showers.

Our eyes then turn to Tropical Storm Isaias. It’s looking increasingly likely that it will impact our region. Rain will develop Tuesday, and become heavy at times during the evening and overnight, though at this point mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. Areas north and west will receive much less rain. Based on the current track, areas north and west of the Champlain Valley could get a quarter inch to an inch of rain, and areas south and east anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain. Damaging wind isn’t expected, but we’ll keep you updated on that. This will be beneficial rain due to the current drought. Isaias will quickly move out of the region Wednesday morning.

Quiet weather is expected Thursday and Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible by Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Sunday Morning Weather 8_2_20

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sunday Morning Weather

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon/early evening.

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Dave Busch
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Sunday afternoon and early evening, especially in New York. We could received some beneficial rain Tuesday into Wednesday with what is now Tropical Storm Isaias.

A nice start to August.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
By Dave Busch
A nice day today, then showers will be scattered about on Sunday, especially in New York. We'll be keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaias, which could impact the New England Coast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of our weekend will be better than the end of the weekend weather wise, plus we are watching Hurricane Isaias!

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice weather as we transition from July into August. Hurricane Isaias coming our way?

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Your Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
By Dan Dowling
A nice looking end to the week with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.