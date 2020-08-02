A few strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon/early evening.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will be a quiet day, but a cold front will bring a few thunderstorms to New York by late afternoon. Any thunderstorm that develops may be strong or severe, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The thunderstorms will spread into Vermont and New Hampshire during the evening. Due to the timing, they will be a bit weaker, but still may be on the strong side. Monday will be a much quieter day, with partly sunny skies and just a few showers.

Our eyes then turn to Tropical Storm Isaias. It’s looking increasingly likely that it will impact our region. Rain will develop Tuesday, and become heavy at times during the evening and overnight, though at this point mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. Areas north and west will receive much less rain. Based on the current track, areas north and west of the Champlain Valley could get a quarter inch to an inch of rain, and areas south and east anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain. Damaging wind isn’t expected, but we’ll keep you updated on that. This will be beneficial rain due to the current drought. Isaias will quickly move out of the region Wednesday morning.

Quiet weather is expected Thursday and Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible by Saturday.

