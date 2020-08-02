Advertisement

Crop Cash program benefits triple

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who receive SNAP benefits can now spend even more money at local farmers markets.

The Crop Cash program allows the 68,000 people with SNAP benefits to use some of that money at 28 participating farmers markets across the state.

Before Saturday, recipients could only spend up to $10 a day at as part of the program, but now, they can use up to $30.

Anyone with a SNAP or EBT card can stop by the market table to take out the money.

“The best thing around the Crop Cash Program is that it can be spent on fruits, vegetables, seeds, starter plants. So it’s a great way for people to come and do all of their grocery shopping here and the tripling is really going to help a lot of people in the next few months,” said Keri Ryan of the Capital City Farmer’s Market.

Crop cash is made available through the USDA and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont. The triple crop cash benefits will be available until the end of October.

