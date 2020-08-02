Gathering outside Statehouse, against President Donald Trump

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A few dozen people rally outside the Vermont Statehouse against President Donald Trump. The group voiced their opposition of federal troops being sent to Portland, Oregon to stop violence at protests. A handful of people spoke at the mic, accusing the trump administration of fascism. They’re also worried about the state of democracy and free speech. Those are all of the elements of fascism and We the People have to say no more to that,” said event organizer Joseph Gainza. “So that’s what this was about. And the reason why we had people from the participants speak rather than organizations is to carry that message home. It’s us, the people.”

“What’s important to me is that people realize that the person in the White House is responsible but the 53 Republicans who allow it to happen are way more responsible and I honestly don’t know how they sleep at night,” said protester Rachael Grossman.

Some protesters were there to continue voicing their opposition to the basing of the F-35 fighter jets at the Burlington international airport. Some of them said they plan to boycott the airport.

