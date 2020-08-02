looking Ahead_Sunday_8_2_20

Senate leaders head back to work. They want to hear from educators and school staff about what delivery methods are best for education this upcoming school year.

Senate President Tim Ashe, Senate Education committee Chair Phil Baruth and Senate Education Committee vice chair Debbie Ingram host call with educators and school staff to hear their concerns on K-12 schools reopening.

Wednesday there will be a virtual public meeting on Vermont's big game management plan for the next decade. Every ten years a plan is made on how to manage the big game in our backyards.This guide will include, deer, moose, bear, and turkeys.

The goal of this meeting is to discuss specific issues of loss and diseases with these species.

The community is invited to share input at this public meeting.

This meeting will be conducted through a video conferencing software called microsoft teams. The link to this meeting is below:

https://tinyurl.com/y6w6tauv

75 years ago was the bombing of Hiroshima, and Nagasaki.

In commemoration, The Bread and Puppet Theater and the Women's International League for Peace and freedom would like to invite the community to a procession. This Thursday, August 6th, at 6pm. Participants will meet at the head of Church Street. The procession will be lead down main street toward the waterfront. From here the community can sing, and launch candle boats on the water.

If you would like to help with this event call Robin: 802-355-3256

Also coming up this Thursday is the Vermont House Government Operations and House Judiciary Committees virtual meetings. The goal of these meetings is to obtain input from the community on proposed changes to law enforcement in Vermont.

There are various meeting times, August 6 at 1:00 p.m., August 12 at 6:00 p.m., and August 16 at 4:00 p.m. To let your voice be heard, you can register online. The links are posted below:

To register to give testimony at one of these hearings, please fill out the registration form here:

https://legislature.vermont.gov/Links/Public-Hearing-LE

Testimony should be limited to two minutes. Individuals will be able to access the meetings through their computers or phones.

The meetings will be Live Streamed here:

https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/house-judiciary

If you are unable to attend or do not wish to speak at one of the meetings and still want to provide input, please fill out the Social Equity Caucus survey at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SECpolicereformsurvey.

