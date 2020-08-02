What to do_Sunday_8_2_20

Here is your Sunday morning what to do!

Today the National Purple Heart Association would like the community to run or walk to their heart’s content. They are hosting a virtual run walk event to support our essential workers.

This can all be done from the comfort of your living room. This event will run through August 7th.

if you’re interested in participating in the run/walk the link to register is posted here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=92510

The Great Vermont Picnic is today! Starting at 9 am, you can order food from a local Vermont restaurant. Pair it up with a beverage, cheese, fruit, or other Vermont product. Pick out

your favorite picnic spot, then snap a photo. You can post this pic to Instagram using the hashtag #vermontpicnic to be entered to win a ticket giveaway for the 25th annual forum

diner in 2021.

Vermonters from my experience are already good people, but today there is a challenge to see just how good we really are. Vermont 802 Good Deeds is a day long challenge to see

how many times we can do a random act of kindness. It doesn’t have to cost money, or be anything extreme, just something KIND to someone else. To track just how good we are

doing you can post about a deed done to you, or that you have done for others. You can use the hashtag #802kindnessstartshere, or post to the 05478 page. Can’t wait to see

kindness post start stacking up.

