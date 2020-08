YCQM Aug. 2, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - RIGHT NOW ON “YOU CAN QUOTE ME,” BTV TURNS 100. THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CELEBRATES A CENTURY, AND THERE’S A NEW FILM ABOUT ITS HUMBLE BEGINNINGS, EARLY AVIATION IN VERMONT, EXPANSIONS OVER THE YEARS, CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS, AND MORE. WE’LL TALK TO THE AIRPORT’S DIRECTOR, THE FILM’S PRODUCER, AND THE DIRECTOR AND EDITOR OF THE FILM. HERE’S A TASTE TO START THE SHOW. >> THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN THE 1920S, IT WAS A SMALL 100-ACRE AIRPORT WITH A GRASS RUNWAY. >> THE AIRCRAFT WOULD PULL UP TO A FENCE OUTSIDE THE TERMINAL. WE DIDN’T HAVE AIRPORT SECURITY, ANYTHING LIKE THAT. AND ALL THE GREETERS WOULD BE LINED UP AT THE FENCE WAITING FOR THE PASSENGERS TO GET OFF, AND THE FAMILY WOULD BE THERE CHEERING AND WAVING. IT WAS A BIG DEAL. SO I ALWAYS FELT GREAT GETTING OFF THE AIRCRAFT AND STEPPING ONTO THE VERMONT SOIL.

>> TODAY THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS A BUSTLING VERMONT INSTITUTION THAT SERVICES OVER 1 MILLION COMMERCIAL PASSENGERS, THOUSANDS OF PILOTS, AND COUNTLESS MILITARY OPERATIONS EVERY YEAR.BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HAS GROWN WITH THE PUBLIC’S MOOD AND INTERESTS, ALWAYS USING INNOVATIVE IDEAS,NEW METHODS AND CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY. >> IN THE GROWING TECHNOLOGY AND BASICALLY ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT, I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO BE THE WAVE OF THE FUTURE. >> THE FUTURE OF AVIATION IS ELECTRIC.

INEVITABLE FUTURE.>> WITH 100 YEARS OF OPERATIONS, BURLINGTON HAS A RICH HISTORY IN AVIATION THAT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW FOR YEARS TO COME.THIS IS THE STORY OF HOW BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PUT VERMONT ON THE MAP.\M\M M\M >> SINCE THE NCEPTION OF AVIATION, VERMONT HAS PLAYED AKEY ROLE IN ITS HISTORY.ESS THAN A DECADE AFTER HE ERY FIRST FLIGHT FROM THE SANDS OF KILL DEVIL HILL IN ORTH CAROLINA, AVIATION LANDED IN HE GREEN MOUNTAINS OF VERMONT.AS A VERMONTER IN 1905, IT WOULD HAVE SEEMED IMPOSSIBLE TO CATCH A GLIMPSE OF AN AIRPLANE, LET ALONE FLY IN ONE.OWEVER, WITHIN 10 YEARS AVIATION CAME COMMONPLACE INTHE GREEN MOUNTAIN STATE.IN THE BEGINNING, A FEW BRAVE DREAMERS RIED WITH LITTLE SUCCESS.HE FIRST AIRPLANE BUILT IN VERMONT WAS CONSTRUCTED BY PROFESSOR C BENNETT OF ST. JOHNSBURY.ON JUNE 30, 1910, THE URLINGTON FREE PRESS REPORTED -- >> MR. ONNETTE, WHO GAINED A REPUTATION AS AN AIR TRAVELER,HAS BEEN AT WORK ON IT.IT ONLY EMAINS TO PUT ON THE FINISHING TOUCHES.THE ENGINE ARRIVES TUESDAY, AND IS OF SPECIAL CONSTRUCTION.>> CHRISTENED VERMONT NUMBER 1, THE BIPLANE HAD SEVERAL UNFORTUNATE ALFUNCTIONS THAT PREVENTED IT FROM EVER TAKING FLIGHT -- TAKING FLIGHT.ALTHOUGH IT NEVER ADE IT INTOTHE AIR, VERMONT’S FASCINATIONWITH FLIGHT WAS JUST GETTING STARTED. >> ALEDONIA FAIR AND WETLAND FAIR WERE RACING TO SEE WHO WOULD HAVE THE FIRST AIRPLANE,BECAUSE THAT WOULD DRAW A CROWD. >> DESPITE THE DIFFICULTIES THAT BONNETTE NCOUNTERED WITHHIS VERMONT NUMBER 1 PLANE, TWO YOUNG RUTLANDERS, NAMED GEORGE CHMIDT AND RICHARD NEWHOUSE HAD BEEN SIMULTANEOUSLY BUILDING THEIR OWN AIRPLANE.SCHMIDT FOUND SUCCESS IN THE SUMMER OF 1910, WHEN HE SUCCESSFULLY, ALBEIT RIEFLY, ASCENDED INTO THE AIR FROM A FIELD JUST SOUTH OF THE RUTLAND FAIR GROUNDS.IN THE OLLOWING FEW YEARS, SCHMIDT EARNED HIS REPUTATION AS A HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONAL VIATOR, AND WENTON TO EARN HIS LIVING MAKING FLIGHT DEMONSTRATIONS.THIS INCLUDED ELPING RUTLANDERS DELIVER MAIL BY AIR.>> THEY HAD BAGS OF MAIL.PEOPLE WOULD WRITE CARDS ND LETTERS AND THINGS TO PEOPLE, AND THEN HE WOULD PUT THE BAGSIN HIS AIRPLANE AND ROP HEM FROM THE FAIRGROUNDS TO THE POST OFFICE.THACHT.THAT WAS AIR A MAIL. >> SADLY, EORGE CHMIDT DIED WHEN HIS PLANE CRUSHED TO THE GROUND FROM ROUGHLY 200 FEET IN 1913.>> HE OT BACK TO HIS FIELD AND ABOUT 6:00, THERE WERE AN AWFUL LOT OF PEOPLE LINED UP TO GO WITH IM.FOR SOME REASON HE TOOK OFF BYHIMSELF AND HE CRASHED. >> UNFORTUNATELY, IN THE ARLYYEARS OF AVIATION, SUCH ACCIDENTS WERE COMMON.HOWEVER, NOTHING COULD DIETER THESE PIONEERS FROM THEIR FASCINATION WITH FLIGHT.THIS PRE-OCCUPATION WITH AVIATION TARTED AS A TREND KNOWN AS BARNSTORMING, IN WHICH BRAVE AVIATION ENTHUSIASTS WOULD ITHER BUILDOR ACQUIRE AN AIRPLANE, AND TAKE OFF FROM WHATEVER FIELD, FARM, OR ROAD THEY OULD FIND TO EXECUTE DARING AERIAL STUNTS. >> THAT WAS THE THING IN THE ’20s.AFTER WORLD AR I, MANY OF THEFELLAS LEARNED TO FLY, AND THEY HAD AN AWFUL LOT OF SURPLUS AIRCRAFT, HICH THEY COULD BUY CHEAPLY.SO THERE WAS NOTHING FOR THEM TO DO EXCEPT TO GO FROM LACE TO PLACE AND HELP PASSENGERS.THAT’S WHERE THEY GOT THEIR GASOLINE AND CIGARETTES. >> OFTEN DANGEROUS STUNTS PERFORMED FOR AN EXCITED CROWDBELOW, AND INCLUDED CROBATICSSUCH AS LOOPS, STAR TURNS, ANDWING-OVERS, AS WELL AS WING-WALKING, STUNT PARACHUTING, AND SWITCHING PLANES IN MIDAIR. >> TO WATCH SOMEBODY ON A PLANE, AN PEN LANE, WALKING ACROSS A WING OR HOLDING ON WITH JUST THEIR HANDS AND FLYING, YOU KNOW, DJACENT TO A CROWD, IS EVEN MORE EXHILARATING TO WATCH THAN MAYBE EVEN THE GOLDEN NIGHTS OF TODAY, OR SOME OF THE ACROBATIC TEAMS TODAY.YOU KNOW, THAT’S WHAT CREATED THE INSPIRATION.THAT’S WHAT CREATED THE MOTIVATION TO FURTHER AVIATIONIN THE UNITED TATES, AND REALLY ACROSS THE WORLD. >> IN 1912, A BARNSTORMER BY THE NAME OF GEORGE LPHONSE GRAY, AN AVIATOR WHO LEARNED TO FLY AT THE WRIGHT SCHOOL OFAVIATION IN DAYTON, HIO, MADEHISTORY WHEN HE SUCCESSFULLY ACCOMPLISHED THE FIRST RECORDED HEAVIER THAN AIR LANDING IN BURLINGTON, VERMONT.IN THE YEARS THAT FOLLOWED, GRAY MAINTAINED A RICH AREER AS BOTH A BARNSTORMER IN AVIATION, WITH MANY SUCCESSFULFLIGHTS IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS. >> YOU WILL NOTICE HOW LIGHT THE LITTLE CRAFT IS.CAN YOU IMAGINE FLYING CROSS FROM PLATTSBURGH TO BURLINGTONIN AN AIRPLANE LIKE THAT?IT’S VERY REMARKABLE.>> HE ALSO AD THE OPPORTUNITYTO PERFORM FLYING SCENES IN MOVIES, SUCH AS “THE PERIL OF PAULINE”.\M\M>> BY 1915, THE BURLINGTON FREE PRESS CARRIED WEEKLY, IF NOT DAILY, ARTICLES BOUT AVIATION IN THE U.S. AND VERMONT IN PARTICULAR.VERMONT HAD CAUGHT AVIATION FEVER, ND IN 1916, A RENAISSANCE MAN, SELF-TAUGHT ENGINEER, AND AVIATION ENTHUSIAST NAMED AMES HARTNESS LAID OUT HIS REQUIREMENTS FOR POTENTIAL AIRPS IN HIS AERO CLUB OF VERMONTANNUAL REPORT.>> JUST AS SHIPS FOR WATER TRANSPORTATION REQUIRE HARBORS, AND TEAM TRAIN REQUIRES RAILS, STATIONS, AND ROUNDHOUSES, SO THE AERO PLANEREQUIRES SOME UXILIARY FACILITIES.THESE ARE CALLED LANDING PLACES, VERITABLE HARBORS FOR THE AIRCRAFT, IN ASES WHERE IT IS POSSIBLE TO FIND A NARROW STRIP MEASURING AN 8TH OF A QUARTER WIDE, AND QUARTER MILE LONG, IT CAN BE USED FOR LANDING IN WINDS THATBLEW LENGTHWISE. >> ERMONT AS TRULY LEADING THE WAY FOR AVIATION.FINALLY ON JULY 3RD, 1919, THAT THREE AVIATION ENTHUSIASTS, NATHAN BEEB BEEB,JOHN BURNS AND JAMES TAYLOR DROVE A FEW MILES EAST FROM BURLINGTON ALONG WILLISTON ROAD TO INVESTIGATE A SITE THAT THEY BELIEVED HAD THE OTENTIAL TO BE BURLINGTON’S IRST MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, ACCORDING TO JAMES HARTNESS’S REQUIREMENTS.>> Darren: AND TO TALK ABOUT THE FILM THIS MORNING, WE BEGIN WITH THE IRPORT’S DIRECTOR, GENE RICHARDS.GOOD MORNING, THANKS FOR BEINGHERE. > GOOD MORNING.GREAT TO BE HERE.>> Darren: THANK YOU.NOW, THAT WAS JUST PART OF THEFILM.IT’S CTUALLY ABOUT 90 MINUTESLONG.WHAT’S THE PLAN WITH THIS FILM?WHY WAS IT MADE?>> THIS ILM WAS PUT TOGETHER TO CAPTIVATE ALL THE PERSONALITIES OF THE PAST.THERE’S SO MANY EOPLE HAT WERE STILL AVAILABLE TO TALK TO, AND WE WANTED TO HEAR IT DIRECTLY FROM THE PEOPLE HO HAVE THE EXPERIENCE AT THE AIRPORT, SO WE CAME UP WITH THE IDEA OF PUTTING THIS TOGETHER, ND HAVING LIVE VIDEO FOOTAGE AND CREATING IT,AND IN THE BEGINNING WE WERE EALLY UNSURE, ND AS WE FINISHED IT UP, WE WERE QUITE URE WE DID THE RIGHT THING.> Darren: WHO FUNDED IS?>> THE AIRPORT DID.IT WAS A $30,000, OVER THREE YEARS, AND WE FUNDED IT TO CAPTURE OUR ISTORY.>> Darren: AS THE DIRECTOR, I’M SURE YOU KNOW A LOT ABOUT BTV, BUT DID THE RESEARCH UNCOVER ANYTHING YOU DIDN’T NOW THAT REALLY SURPRISED YOU?>> WELL, YOU KNOW, MY ACKGROUND WASN’T IN AVIATION,SO WHAT IT DID CAPTURE WAS UST A PASSION FROM DAY ONE, YOU KNOW, EVEN FREE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR AIRPORT, THERE WAS TREM TREMENDOUS PASSION HROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY AND STATED AND THE COUNTRY, AND -- AND THE STATE AND OUNTRY, AND WHAT IT SHOWED RIGHT THROUGHOUT HISTORY IS THAT THAT PASSION STARTED AND T STILL CONTINUESIN THE SAME WAY, THE SAME ENTREPRENEURIAL WAY AS IT IS TODAY.AND AS IT AS ACK THEN.>> Darren: ASIDE FROM THE OBVIOUS EXPANSIONS, WE’VE SEENAT THE AIRPORT, WHAT HERE WASTHE MOST -- WHAT WAS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CHANGE AT THE AIRPORT OVER THE LAST 00 YEARS THAT’S REFLECTED IN THE FILM?>> I THINK, WE HAVE DONE OTHERHISTORY BOOKS AND HINGS LIKE THAT, AND THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE MILITARY AND THE ROLE THEYPLAYED IN THE EVELOPMENT OF THE AIRPORT IN THE BEGINNING, AND THE ROLE THEY PLAY EVEN TODAY IN OUR OMMUNITY, IT’S BEEN CONSISTENT THROUGHOUT.ONLY THING THAT WAS SURPRISINGAT ONE TIME E AD THE LARGESTMULTI-FLIGHT SCHOOL IN THE COUNTRY IN BURLINGTON, VERMONT.>> Darren: AS HE BURLINGTON AIRPORT EXPANDED OVER THE YEARS, WERE THERE GROWING PAINS THAT ARE IGHLIGHTED IN THE FILM?>> SURE.THERE’S ALWAYS BEEN GROWING PAINS.YOU KNOW, YOU LIVE IN A COMMUNITY THAT’S AS TIGHT AS OURS, YOU KNOW, THERE’S FOLKS WITH DIFFERENCE OF OPINIONS ON, YOU KNOW, IF THE AIRPORT SHOULD BE HERE OR NOT.AND WE DISCUSSED THAT A LITTLEBIT.>> arren: WALK US THROUGH THECHALLENGES, THE AIRPORT FACES TODAY VERSUS YESTERYEAR. >> ELL, HE CHALLENGES TODAY,OBVIOUSLY, ARE FINANCIAL.AND ALSO, HOW DO WE FIT IN WITH OUR OMMUNITY IN THE BESTPOSSIBLE WAY.I THINK BACK IN THE DAY WHEN WE STARTED IT WAS NEW AND DIFFERENT, AND PEOPLE WANTED IT SO BAD BECAUSE IT WAS DIFFERENT.TODAY IT’S VERY PREVALENT, AND, YOU KNOW, YOU CAN FLY FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD BACK THEN YOU COULD NOT.SO I HINK PROBABLY, YOU KNOW,IT WAS IN HIGH DEMAND, I THINKTODAY IT IS STILL IN HIGH DEMAND, ND ERY MUCH APPRECIATED, BUT PROBABLY BY SOME OTHERS, MAYBE NOT AS MUCH.>> Darren: WILL OU SE THIS AS A PROMOTIONAL VIDEO OF SOMESORT?>> YEAH, WE HOPE -- REALLY, WHAT OUR GOAL AS, WAS TO CAPTURE HISTORY AND TO MAKE SURE THAT THE PEOPLE WHO EXPERIENCED THAT ISTORY ERE ABLE TO TELL THEIR STORY.SO IF ANYTHING, IT WILL BE A GREAT REFLECTION OF THE PAST, AND HE EOPLE THAT WERE LIVING IT.THE STORY IS NOT TOLD BY AN INDIVIDUAL, IT IS TOLD BY THE PEOPLE HO XPERIENCED THE LAST 100 YEARS.>> Darren: SO THEY GET SOMETHING OUT OF IT, BUT WHAT DO YOU ANT PEOPLE WHO ARE WATCHING THIS FILM TO GET OUT OF IT?>> WHAT I HOPE THEY GET OUT OFIT S HEY UNDERSTAND THAT THESACRIFICE, YOU KNOW, THAT INDIVIDUALS WHO BUILT THIS AIRPORT, THE ITY, THE STATE, YOU KNOW, WHAT WE ALL PUT INTOTHIS TO HAVE THIS AMAZING AIRPORT, FOR AVING UCH A GREAT AIRPORT AND SUCH A TINY STATE, WE HAVE DONE AND ARE SO, SO LUCKY TO HAVE HAT E HAVE.SO WHAT I HOPE IT DOES IS IT IT HELPS PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THEHARD WORK, THE PASSION HAT ITTOOK TO GET WHERE WE ARE TODAY, AND HOPEFULLY WE WILL HAVE THEIR SUPPORT MOVING NTOTHE FUTURE.>> Darren: BUST OUT YOUR CRYSTAL BALL, GENE.WHAT DO YOU EXPECT AT THE BURLINGTON AIRPORT OVER THE NEXT 100 YEARS?>> WELL, IT WASN’T AN ACCIDENTTHAT I HAD THE OLAR PANELS INBACK OF ME TODAY.YOU KNOW, I REALLY HOPE, YOU KNOW, WE HAVE BETA ECHNOLOGY HERE AT THE AIRPORT, AND I’M HOPING AT SOME POINT THAT ALL AIR TRAVEL GOES TO LECTRIC.I HOPE THAT MORE PEOPLE ARE ABLE TO BE IN COMMAND OF THEIRVESSELS AND FLY.AND SO HAT’S MY HOPE, AND I BELIEVE BECAUSE SO MUCH HAPPENS HERE AT BURLINGTON THAT WE WILL BE N THE FOREFRONT OF THAT.>> Darren: GENE RICHARDS, THANK YOU SO MUCH.STAY WELL.NEXT, E’LL ALK ABOUT THE RESEARCH THAT WENT INTO THE PROJECT WITH THE FILM’S PRODUCER.>> Darren: OOKING AT THE MAKING OF A NEW FILM TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARS AT THE BURLINGTON AIRPORT THIS MORNING.JOINING ME IS ERIN DESAUTELS, THE PRODUCER AND CO-WRITER OF THE FILM.THANKS FOR EING HERE. >> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.>> Darren: WHAT KIND OF RESEARCH DID YOU NEED TO DO OPULL THIS OFF?>> WELL, THE AIRPORT HAD ACCUMULATED A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF HOTOGRAPHS AND RECORDS, SO IT WAS GOING THROUGH ALL OF THOSE.AND THEN WORKING WITH USEUM SPECIAL COLLECTION, GOING THROUGH A LOT OF THAT MATERIAL, AS WELL AS PREVIOUS BOOKS THAT HAD BEEN WRITTEN HERE AT THE AIRPORT ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THE AIRPORT.KIND OF OMBINING ALL THOSE THINGS, AND THEN OF COURSE, THE INTERVIEWS.>> Darren: ANY SURPRISES HEN DIGGING THROUGH THE ARCHIVES?>> THERE WERE A LOT OF SURPRISES.FUN THINGS ABOUT EOPLE THAT WE INTERVIEWED THAT STICK OUT,I GUESS.ONE OF THEM, I INTERVIEWED A ENTLEMAN HOSE COLLEGE BEST FRIEND WAS ANDY ROONEY.THAT WAS AN AMAZING ONE.I WAS LIKE, WOW! THEY WOULD FLY BACK TOGETHER FROM SCHOOL ONCE A MONTH.>> Darren: COOL. >> YEAH.AND EARNED SOME THINGS ABOUT,IT WAS GENERAL HANK CARTER, HIGHWAY HANK, 95 SSS, SOME GREAT ORIES ABOUT HIS TIME DOING THAT.OING TRAFFIC REPORTING.JUST SOME REALLY GREAT TORIES.>> arren: AND HOW LONG DID ITTAKE YOU TO PUT ALL OF THIS TOGETHER, FROM SOUP TO NUTS?>> BOUT THREE YEARS.BETWEEN CO-WRITING WITH DAVE, AND GOING THROUGH THE ARCHIVESAND OME OF THE INTERVIEWS ANDREWRITING.TOOK ABOUT THREE YEARS.>> Darren: WE ARE GOING TO CHAT WITH DAVE IN JUST A MINUTE.BUT YOU ROPED IN A LOT OF PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT THE AIRPORT’S HISTORY.YOU GAVE A COUPLE EXAMPLES NOW, WHAT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS CANPEOPLE XPECT?>> DEFINITELY A GREAT INTERVIEW WITH SENATOR LEAHY.HAD A WONDERFUL TALK WITH ED KOWODNY, WE HAD THE CHIEF, WASAN AMAZING RESOURCE TO US, ANDWE GOT TWO INTERVIEWS ITH CHRIS WALTON, INSTRUMENTAL IN HELPING US WITH HISTORY AND WITH THE FILM.JUST SO MANY EOPLE.WONDERFUL FEMALE AVIATORS, HOPE RIEHLE, SO MANY GREAT ONES. >> I KNOW HOPE.WE RE CTUALLY FRIENDS.SHE DOES HAVE SOME AMAZING STORIES ABOUT BEING ONE OF THEFIRST WOMEN N VERMONT TO BE FLYING.IT’S PRETTY COOL.ERIN DESAUTELS, THANK YOU.BE SAFE. >> THANKS, YOU OO! >> Darren: NEXT, THE DIRECTOR ND EDITOR ON OH, THE FANTASTIC VIDEO THAT THEY UNCOVERED.STAY WITH US.>> Darren: AS WE LOOK AT A NEWFILM ABOUT THE BURLINGTON IRPORT, ET’S GO TO THE FILM’S DIRECTOR NOW, DAVE LINK.THANKS FOR JOINING US.>> HI, THANKS FOR AVING ME.>> Darren: YOU BET.NOT ONLY DID YOU DIRECT IT, YOU EDITED IT, AND THERE’S A TON OF MAZING FOOTAGE THAT YOU HAD TO GO THROUGH.WHAT WAS THE COOLEST VIDEO OR IMAGES YOU OT YOUR HANDS ON?>> OH, WOW.THERE’S SO MUCH.ONE OF THE FIRST AVIATORS IN VERMONT EFORE THE AIRPORT WASEVEN ESTABLISHED, HE ACTUALLY WAS FEATURED IN A MOVIE, I BELIEVE IN HE ARLY 1920S OR LATE 1910S CALLED “THE PERILS OF PAULINE.”IN LOOKING ABOUT THIS GUY I TRACKED OWN HIS HISTORY, AND WAS ABLE TO GET A LITTLE CLIP OF HIM DANGLING OFF A HOT AIR BALLOON Y A ROPE.SO THAT KIND OF BLEW ME AWAY.IT IS AT THE VERY BEGINNING OFTHE MOVIE, AND SO THAT AS REALLY COOL.BUT, YEAH, OTHER THINGS, YOU KNOW, JUST GREAT OLD PHOTOS OFPEOPLE THAT, OU KNOW, I READ SO MUCH ABOUT IN DOING THE RESEARCH, AND, YEAH, IT WAS EXCITING TO GO HROUGH THE HISTORY AND SEE ALL THAT.>> Darren: DID YOU ANTICIPATE THIS FILM BEING AS LONG S T IS?AS I MENTIONED, ABOUT 90 MINUTES.YOU JUST HAD SO MUCH TO WORK WITH. >> YEAH.AND NITIALLY, YOU KNOW, IT WASN’T NECESSARILY -- WE DIDN’T REALLY HAVE AN IDEA FORSPECIFICALLY OW LONG IT WAS GOING TO BE.WE TOYED WITH THE IDEA OF A COUPLE SHORT VIDEOS, AND THEN -- UT, YOU KNOW, WE DID SO MUCH RESEARCH, AND I KIND OF, YOU KNOW, I READ ALL THESEBOOKS ND WENT THROUGH THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, UVM LIBRARY, SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, AND YOU KNOW, SPENT 70 HOURS AT THE AIRPORT JUST SCANNING ARCHIVAL PHOTOS AND READING NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS.AFTER GATHERING ALL THIS INFORMATION, YOU KNOW, IT WAS REALLY HARD TO KIND OF UT THINGS OUT.AND A LOT OF THINGS DID GET CUT, BECAUSE IT WAS JUST REALLY LONG.BUT, NO, WE IDN’T NECESSARILYINTEND IT TO BE THIS LONG, BUTFOUND, YOU KNOW, THE WAY IT WAS PACED, IT NDED UP, YOU KNOW, FEELING LIKE IT WORKED.>> Darren: IT DEFINITELY WORKS.I WATCHED IT.IT IS WESOME. >> THANKS.>> Darren: WHY IS IT IMPORTANTTO HIGHLIGHT THE HISTORY OF THE URLINGTON AIRPORT IN YOUROPINION?>> WELL, I THINK IT’S IMPORTANT TO HIGHLIGHT, YOU KNOW, ISTORY IN GENERAL.I MEAN, A LOT OF THESE PEOPLE THAT WE INTERVIEWED, YOU KNOW,A COUPLE OF EOPLE THAT WE INTERVIEWED PASSED AWAY AFTER WE INTERVIEWED THEM BEFORE THEMOVIE WAS VEN RELEASED.AND THESE ARE PEOPLE WHO HAD UNBELIEVABLE EXPERIENCES WITH THE AIRPORT ND HE HISTORY OF, NOT JUST THE AIRPORT, BUT VERMONT, BURLINGTON SPECIFICALLY, CHITTENDEN COUNTY.IT WAS SUPER IMPORTANT TO GET THESE RECORDS ON TAPE, YOU KNOW, AS PART OF OUR ISTORY AND PART OF OUR AREA, YOU COULDN’T REALLY HAVE WHAT WE HAVE TODAY IN BURLINGTON ND SURROUNDING VERMONT AREA WITHOUT HAVING THE AIRPORT.SO THESE PEOPLE THAT WERE INVOLVED WITH THE CREATION OF THAT AND THE EXPANSION, I THINK, YOU KNOW, IT’S SUPER IMPORTANT TO TALK ABOUT.>> Darren: AND BIG QUESTION, HOW CAN PEOPLE SEE THIS FILM?>> HAT S A GOOD QUESTION.CURRENTLY WE ARE WORKING ON WHERE THIS WILL BE AVAILABLE.I ASSUME ERY IKELY THE BTV WEBSITE, YOUTUBE, AND WE’RE WORKING ON A COUPLE OF DIFFERENT WAYS THAT WE AN SHOW IT.UNFORTUNATELY, IT IS NOT NECESSARILY MY DECISION, BUT, OR FORTUNATELY, ACTUALLY - [ LAUGHTER ]-- BUT WE’LL SEE AND WE’LL MAKE SURE THAT EVERYONE KNOWS ABOUT IT.>> Darren: ND WE’LL MAKE SUREFOLKS KNOW AS WELL.DAVID LINK, THANK YOU.STAY WELL.APPRECIATE YOUR IME.>> THANK YOU. NO PROBLEM.>> Darren: AND THIS JUST IN, WE’VE LEARNED THAT PBS WILL AIR HE MOVIE.IT WILL BE PUT UP ON THE AIRPORT’S WEBSITE, AND OUR LINK ON THE AIRPORT’S ACEBOOKPAGE, PLUS IT IS GOING UP ON YOUTUBE AS WELL.CHECK IT OUT.THAT WILL DO IT FOR “YOU AN QUOTE ME,” THE NEWS CONTINUES NEXT RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 3.HAVE A GREAT DAY, VERYBODY.SEE YOU SOON.Captioning provided by Caption Associates, LLC captionassociates.com

