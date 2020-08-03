Advertisement

85 Vermont inmates at Mississippi prison test positive for COVID19

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vt. Department of Corrections says at least 85 Vermont inmates at a Mississippi prison have coronavirus.

The news comes days after six COVID19-positive prisoners returned to the state from the same facility. The inmates were immediately placed in medical quarantine and tested at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland Tuesday.

The Corrections Department ordered all 219 Vermont inmates at the Mississippi prison get tested after the six others arrived here.

Officials say some test results are still pending.

