Bear complaints rise during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to an increase in problems with bears.

Bear project leader Andrew Timmins says complaints have increased in part because dry weather reduced natural food sources for bears, driving them into residential areas.

But the pandemic also is playing a role in several ways: More people are staying home, which means more garbage bins full of food waste to attract bears. And bird watchers kept their feeders up longer into the summer.

Timmins is reminding residents to secure trash receptacles and garbage cans, remove bird feeders and bring pet food inside at night.

