Cuomo official grilled on virus nursing home deaths, secrecy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are grilling the state health commissioner about the steep, though ultimately unknown death toll at the state’s nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Democratic-led Legislature began holding the first of two hearings Monday geared at understanding just why COVID-19 took the lives of thousands of vulnerable residents of New York nursing homes.

And lawmakers, who plan to hold another hearing next Monday, said they hope to pass better policies to protect nursing home residents and staffers if infections surge again.

But the governor for months has declined to acknowledge if his state government made any missteps.

