Cuomo: Parents need assurance before schools reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s crucial that parents and teachers feel comfortable for schools in New York to open successfully this fall.

Local districts were required to submit their reopening plans to the state Friday, and initial decisions on the plans were expected from the state this week. But the Democratic governor stressed Sunday that there needs to be a “full conversation” that answers parents’ questions about reopening.

New York has managed to contain the virus recently even as it surges in other parts of the country.

The state recorded three new deaths on Saturday and 556 people hospitalized, a decrease of 25 patients from the previous day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.