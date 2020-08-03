Following the money in campaign finance reports

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Holcombe continues to lead the money race in the campaign for Vermont governor with just a week to go before the state primary election.

According to her latest filing with the secretary of state, Holcombe has raised $546,000 to lead the Democratic field. She has spent $490,000 and has about $55,000 left in the bank.

Compare that to David Zuckerman. His total of $349,000 is about $200,000 less than Holcombe. Zuckerman has spent most of what he’s raised. He did have a little left over from his lieutenant governor campaign, which gives him $69,000 in cash on hand.

Pat Winburn is the other Democrat vying for the nomination. The $211,000 he has raised is almost entirely from his personal bank account. And Winburn has spent all of that, leaving a small deficit as the primary campaign winds down.

So what's the big takeaway when we look at these numbers? Our Calvin Cutler is following the money for you.

Political scientists tell me that the lesser-known candidates are outraising their opponents who have name recognition.

Going into the race, Zuckerman enjoyed name recognition over Holcombe and Winburn. But now that there's just a few days left before the primaries, Holcombe will see additional visibility as a result of this latest finance report.

Others like Winburn may struggle to drive the message home in the final days.

The power of endorsements plays into this latest campaign finance report.

Zuckerman was endorsed by Bernie Sanders at the end of July. In the next three days, Zuckerman received numerous donations.

Of course, an endorsement from Sanders carries a lot of weight, but also the timing of the announcement at the end of a fundraising cycle makes it look like Zuckerman was raising a lot of cash all along.

In the Republican contest, Gov. Phil Scott has four challengers but the governor hasn't been doing much campaigning or fundraising.

The incumbent has only raised $98,000. He's spent $137,000. He still has $67,000 cash-on-hand because of money carried over from previous campaigns.

Only one of the governor's primary opponents has raised enough money to file a campaign finance report. John Klar has raised $37,000 for his "agri-publican" campaign.

The governor says he isn’t campaigning during the pandemic and that’s reflected in his fundraising numbers. If he wins the GOP nomination, political observers say he’ll be able to fundraise the needed cash quickly. Add onto that a lump some which could come from the Republican Governors political action committee.

But even though he hasn't been fundraising, Scott has been in the headlines frequently because of his COVID-19 press conferences, a perk that money can't buy.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, which has turned out to be more competitive than in years past, candidates continue to rake in more money.

In fact, Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray raised more than $20,000 last month, bringing her total to over $200,000. She's spent nearly $135,000.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe is behind in the money game, raising $109,000 to date. He's also spent about $85,000.

Meanwhile, Sen. Debbie Ingram has raised $68,000 and Brenda Siegel has raised $55,000.

