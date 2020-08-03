Advertisement

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.
In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.(Source: WABC/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to harm them or their families.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

National

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

News

Vermont colleges to charge same tuition for online and in-person classes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
College students are getting ready for the fall semester and some Vermont schools are charging the same tuition whether in-person or online.

News

Williston town manager to retire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Williston town manager is retiring and Monday is his last day on the job.

Latest News

News

Sandblasting to start on Burlington tank rehabilitation project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Sandblasting begins on phase two of a tank rehabilitation project in Burlington starts Monday.

News

Paid parking to start back up at Montpelier meters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Parking meters will be asking for payment again in Montpelier starting Monday.

News

Masks being given out in Rutland to local businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Rutland's Economic Development Corporation and the Region Chamber of Commerce say they are handing out 1,000 thousand boxes of masks to local businesses.

News

School workers, parents and students to hold rally in Montpelier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School workers, parents and students will be holding a rally Monday night about reopening plans.

News

Vermont education leaders to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Education leaders are meeting virtually Monday to share their concerns about schools reopening with Vermont lawmakers.