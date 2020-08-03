Advertisement

Local companies report surge in RV sales this summer

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a surge in RV sales across the state this summer.

The Country Camper RV dealership in Montpelier says its having its best year in company history. Many other local businesses tell us more customers than ever are making the investment, since the pandemic makes travel difficult.

Wade Costello of Milton says he had to cancel his vacation to Ireland, so he and his wife bought a new camper. They’ve been riding around Vermont, since. But the couple says it was tough getting a hold of one here.

“You can settle. They only have very selective pieces, maybe only four or five per lot, so they’re all bought up. There is nothing left. There’s no big campers out there. You got some little ones, some medium sized ones, but not enough for our needs,” Costello said.

The Costellos finally found a camper that fit their needs in Michigan and had it shipped to Vermont.

