Masks being given out in Rutland to local businesses

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Masks are being given out in Rutland Monday.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation and the Region Chamber of Commerce say they are handing out 1,000 thousand boxes of masks to local businesses.

We’re told several community groups are partnering together to make this happen and that the masks will be given to business owners for free.

The goal is to educate Vermonters on the importance of mask wearing.

