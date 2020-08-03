Advertisement

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

The 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said the search for eight service members feared dead following a training accident off the coast of Southern California came to an end over the weekend.
The 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said the search for eight service members feared dead following a training accident off the coast of Southern California came to an end over the weekend.(Source: 1st Marine Expeditionary Force/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer.

Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

They include: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.

"Literally every asset we have available" was mobilized in the search for seven Marines and a Navy corpsman, Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said Friday.

They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship Thursday evening after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego.

Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn't stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, Osterman said.

The 8 Marines and 1 Sailor who lost their lives in a training exercise on July 30, 2020 have been identified. Their loss...

Posted by 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Sunday, August 2, 2020

"The assumption is that it went completely to the bottom" several hundred feet below, Osterman said. That was too deep for divers, and Navy and Coast Guard were discussing ways to reach the sunken vehicle to get a view inside it, Osterman said.

Seven other Marines were rescued from the water; two were in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

All the Marines were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at nearby Camp Pendleton. They ranged in age from 19 to early 30s and all were wearing combat gear, including body armor, and flotation vests, Osterman said.

The vehicle, known as an AAV but nicknamed an "amtrac," for "amphibious tractor" is used to take Marines and their gear from Navy ships to land.

The sunken craft, one of 13 involved in the exercise, was designed to be naturally buoyant and had three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches, Osterman said.

The vehicles have been used since 1972, and continually refurbished. Marine Corps officials said Friday they did not know the age or other details of the one that sank.

The Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, suspended waterborne operations of more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles across the branch until the cause of the accident is determined.

This is the third time in recent years that Camp Pendleton Marines have been injured or died in amphibious assault vehicles during training exercises.

In 2017, 14 Marines and one Navy sailor were hospitalized after their vehicle hit a natural gas line, igniting a fire that engulfed the landing craft at Camp Pendleton.

In 2011, a Marine died when an amphibious assault vehicle in a training exercise sank offshore of the camp.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

News

Vermont colleges to charge same tuition for online and in-person classes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
College students are getting ready for the fall semester and some Vermont schools are charging the same tuition whether in-person or online.

News

Williston town manager to retire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Williston town manager is retiring and Monday is his last day on the job.

Latest News

News

Sandblasting to start on Burlington tank rehabilitation project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Sandblasting begins on phase two of a tank rehabilitation project in Burlington starts Monday.

National

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

News

Paid parking to start back up at Montpelier meters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Parking meters will be asking for payment again in Montpelier starting Monday.

News

Masks being given out in Rutland to local businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Rutland's Economic Development Corporation and the Region Chamber of Commerce say they are handing out 1,000 thousand boxes of masks to local businesses.

News

School workers, parents and students to hold rally in Montpelier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School workers, parents and students will be holding a rally Monday night about reopening plans.

News

Vermont education leaders to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Education leaders are meeting virtually Monday to share their concerns about schools reopening with Vermont lawmakers.