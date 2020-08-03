New restaurant opens its doors during the pandemic

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic is a tough time to open a new business, especially a restaurant. But our Kiernan Brisson found one that decided to make a go of it in Barre.

"Well, we signed the papers way back in March and as soon as the pandemic happened, we got a phone call that said, 'Do you guys still want to continue?' And we said, 'Yes,'" Diane Hood said.

Diane and John Hood built the eatery from scratch while other restaurants were reduced to takeout only.

"And then-- now when things started opening up a little bit-- we said, 'Well, we're going to open up and just see what happens,'" Diane Hood said.

The Meltdown Restaurant in Barre City served its first meal Saturday, about five months after COVID-19 arrived in Vermont.

The Barre Partnership focuses on downtown revitalization. There are 20 restaurants in the city right now and the group says location is the key to success. The Meltdown is just off Main Street.

"You know you can just park downtown, do a little shopping and then walk up the street to it, so it's perfect," said Tracie Lewis of the Barre Partnership.

And so far, curious customers are coming. Staffers at the Meltdown says they saw even more business over their opening weekend than they expected.

"People have been loving the hot lobster roll, definitely the smoked meat, the chopped cheese, the poutine, really the bigger sandwiches," said Donna Dick, the head chef.

They are only seating 31 visitors at a time with mandatory call-ahead seating and masks required.

"We have a lot of community support, so we're very fortunate," Dick said.

Right now, the Meltdown operates Thursday through Monday. They hope to expand their hours in September.

