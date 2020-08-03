NH police: Passenger dies in SUV crash, vehicle fled officer

WEBSTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a passenger in a sport utility vehicle died after the driver began to speed away from a police officer and the vehicle struck a tree.

The officer tried to stop the SUV in Webster on Sunday for a motor vehicle violation when it drove off.

The officer saw that the SUV failed to negotiate a curve and struck the tree.

The driver and front passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said a passenger in the rear, Adam Liesner, 31, died of injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)