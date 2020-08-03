Paid parking to start back up at Montpelier meters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Parking meters will be asking for payment again in Montpelier starting Monday.

But here’s the catch, city leaders say they won’t actually be enforcing parking rules for another two weeks.

We’re told that allows time for people to readjust and prepare for paid parking.

City leaders are also moving forward with the app, Park Mobile.

This allows people to pay for parking with their smart phones without touching the meters.

This option is expected to be fully operational by the end of September.

