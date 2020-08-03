Advertisement

Police investigating gunshots in Rutland

Police in Rutland are investigating a shooting on Strongs Avenue.
Police in Rutland are investigating a shooting on Strongs Avenue.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting a Rutland.

Multiple gunshots were heard on Strongs Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Police believe this was a targeted incident with the shot aimed at an apartment above Avellino's restaurant.

Investigators have closed off a section of the street and are searching for evidence and witnesses.

They tell us they do not believe anyone was hurt.

Our Olivia Lyons is on the scene gathering details.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Fauci on children returning to school, masks, vaccine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, told the Dartmouth-Hitchcock community there should not be a one-size-fits-all model for kids returning to school. Our Adam Sullivan has more.

AP

NH police: Passenger dies in SUV crash, vehicle fled officer

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in New Hampshire say a passenger in a sport utility vehicle died after the driver began to speed away from a police officer and the vehicle struck a tree.

Made In Vermont

MiVT: Morande Instruments

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Northfield native has really struck a chord with his musical instruments. And he works at home from the same spot where he used to do his homework. Our Scott Fleishman shows you in this Week's Made in Vermont.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: Democrats for governor on the issues

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermonters will soon decide the party nominees for the November election. Incumbent Phil Scott may be a lock for the Republican nod for governor. But the Democratic primary looks contest. Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at where the candidates stand on the issues.

Latest News

Back To School

Summer camps extend season to help with school delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
One of Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders delays the beginning of school for about two weeks. This leaves many parents searching for child care. Our Olivia Lyons learned how two parks and recreation departments are helping to bridge the gap.

News

Who is running the city of Vergennes?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Who is running the city of Vergennes? We're asking because more than half of the political leaders in that small city have stepped down. Our Ike Bendavid has been digging into what happened.

News

Helicopter helps with mountaintop repairs to WCAX antenna

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Carroll
Work continues to the WCAX antenna on top of Mount Mansfield after a fire there last fall. A big piece of the process was completed over the weekend with help from a helicopter. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

News

Changes in Mississippi prison where Vermont inmates tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
Changes are being made at a Mississippi prison where more than 200 Vermonters are being held. It comes as 85 Vermont inmates there tested positive for COVID-19. Our Dom Amato learned more about the plan and the possibility of some inmates returning to Vermont.

Back To School

Cuomo: Parents, teachers must be part of school reopening discussions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's important to have parents and teachers as part of the back to school discussion.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.