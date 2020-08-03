Police investigating gunshots in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting a Rutland.

Multiple gunshots were heard on Strongs Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Police believe this was a targeted incident with the shot aimed at an apartment above Avellino's restaurant.

Investigators have closed off a section of the street and are searching for evidence and witnesses.

They tell us they do not believe anyone was hurt.

Our Olivia Lyons is on the scene gathering details.

