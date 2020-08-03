Program offers support, education on organic farming

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An association that promotes organic farming in New Hampshire will be hosting six virtual farm tours.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, through a program that promotes workforce development in the sector, is hoping the tours educate farmers and provides support for the best practices in organic farming.

It also is a chance for farm workers to learn from experience growers and find out about organic farming careers. The tours focus on a range of topics from growing organic grapes to starting an organic poultry and vegetable farm.

