Quiet on Monday, then Tropical Storm Isaias will impact our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will persist into early Monday morning. Monday itself will be fairly quiet, with partly sunny skies and just a few showers.

Our eyes then turn to Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to bring possible heavy rainfall to our region. Rain will develop on Tuesday, and become heavy at times south and east of the Champlain Valley during the evening. The rain will continue overnight, then move out quickly Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are possible north and west of the Champlain Valley, with 1 to 3 inches possible south and east. At this point, no damaging wind nor flooding are expected, but we’ll keep you updated.

A quiet stretch of weather will then take over Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, then warm into the 80s over the weekend.

