Sandblasting to start on Burlington tank rehabilitation project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sandblasting begins Monday on phase two of a tank rehabilitation project in Burlington.

The project began last year as a way to make sure there’s sufficient water pressure at higher elevations in the city.

We’re told the tank being worked on now will provide water pressure for the UVM Medical Centers Level 1 Trauma Center.

In addition to sandblasting, there will be various coats of paint this week as well.

The whole process should take about 4 weeks.

The noisy sandblasting period should be about three weeks or less and will take place Monday through Friday anytime from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

