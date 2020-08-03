School workers, parents and students to hold rally in Montpelier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School workers, parents and students will be holding a rally Monday night about reopening plans.

Organizers say they’re calling on the governor and secretary of education to:

Include school employees in the plans to reopen schools and give them enough time and resources to prepare.

Ensure job and pay security.

Invest in school funding and broadband.

Develop statewide protocols for weekly testing and tracing.

We’re told they’re also asking for state leaders to cancel rent and mortgage payments and provide child care, unemployment benefits, and paid sick leave to all Vermont families during the pandemic.

The rally is Monday night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the statehouse lawn in Montpelier.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.