SD Ireland Wins Vermont Summer Baseball League Title

Shamrocks make up for recent near misses and earn first state championship in program history
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When the American Legion Baseball season was canceled back in April, CVU and SD Ireland Legion coach Tim Albertson was one of the first to propose an alternative season this Summer. On Sunday, his SDI program captured its first state title with a 3-0 win over Lakes Region at the Maxfield Outdoor Sports Complex in White River Junction.

As was the case for most of the Vermont Summer Baseball League season, the Shamrocks were led by dominant pitching in the title game. 2019 Gatorade State Player of the Year and CVU alumnus Ian Parent tossed six scoreless innings, racking up five strikeouts compared to just two hits. He wasn’t razor sharp, Lakes Region had traffic on the basepaths much of the game thanks to six walks, but none of them ever reached third base, and Parent was able to add a Summer title to the high school crown the Redhawks won his senior year.

“In the past of this program, we’ve had a little trouble in the playoffs,” Parent said. “Especially last year, dropping both of them to Brattleboro in the Championship. We knew this team was special with the guys we had, especially the newcomers from Addison. We played great all year, we finally came out on top.”

Those newcomers included Wyatt Cameron, a 2019 Middlebury Union grad who closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to preserve the shutout.

The offense came early and often in Sunday’s title game, with SDI scoring all three of their runs one at a time over the first three innings. 2020 CVU graduate Baker Angstman scored the first run on an RBI knock by Jacob Murphy and drove in the second himself after sneaking a ball past the diving shortstop an inning later.

“It’s definitely a little different,” Angstman said of the VSBL title. “This felt like an expedited season, but it’s still winning a championship, it still feels great.”

The VSBL is meant to be a one-time thing assuming the Legion season can be played next Summer.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

