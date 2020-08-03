Advertisement

Stable, lower gas prices continue in northern New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have stayed stable in northern New England in the last month, yet they are still lower than they were a year ago because of the coronavirus.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices were unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.20 a gallon.

In Vermont, the price of gas averaged $2.15 a gallon, up 1.2 cents from last week.

In New Hampshire, it was $2.10, down less than a penny from the week before.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17 a gallon. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

