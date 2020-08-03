Summer camps extend season to help with school delay

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Gov. Phil Scott’s executive orders delays the beginning of school for about two weeks. This leaves many parents searching for child care. Our Olivia Lyons learned how two parks and recreation departments are helping to bridge the gap.

"As soon as we heard they were extending school, it was a no-brainer for us," said Maureen Gillard of Essex Junction Recreation and Parks.

Gillard says they alerted parents they didn't know what camp would look like, but they would still provide care for those two additional weeks.

The same goes for Rutland's Recreation and Parks Department.

"We looked at our staff and said, all right, what do we need to do?" said Kim Peters of Rutland Recreation and Parks.

Rutland's day camp staff is primarily made up of high school and college students.

“With the amount of counselors not going back to sports yet or going back to high school or some that aren’t going back to college because they are going to do remote learning, we have enough staff that we can support an additional two weeks at the capacity we’ve been providing,” Peters said.

Giorgetti Park is one of two locations for the extended Rutland Recreation Summer Day and Preschool Camps. Applications for the camp go live Tuesday, August 4. Peters tells me those families who have been taking part all summer will have first dibs.

"We will have done 25 weeks of child care, again not a business we are typically in, but we were able to pull it together, so it's crazy to think we have been doing it for half of a year," Peters said.

One family thinking about taking advantage of the two weeks is Melissa Nachman and her husband. She is a teacher and he's an assistant principal.

"Both of us are constantly working and having to attend to a 3-year-old. That is very difficult, so this definitely affords us the opportunity to get work done while he is being taken care of and having fun and interacting," Melissa Nachman said.

In Rutland, the department received a stipend through the state.

The Essex Junction department says an additional two weeks is a long time for camp.

“We’re just rolling with it,” Gillard said. “We have a program fund where most of our fees go and we’re going to do our best to make it work. Those two weeks are going to be weeks that families will have to pay for if they are choosing to utilize that care at that point.”

Not all recreation departments are extending their day camps. I spoke with Burlington Parks Recreation Waterfront and their last camp ends August 21.

