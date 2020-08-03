Swimmer missing on New Hampshire river dies at hospital

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a 15-year-old swimmer was the victim in an apparent drowning on the Merrimack River.

Authorities were called to the river near the Boscawen-Canterbury line just after 6 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning.

Officials say the victim was swimming when he began to struggle. Nearby witnesses attempted to assist him, but before they could reach him, he went under and did not resurface.

He was found just after 7:30 p.m. and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family.

