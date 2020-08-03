Coast Guard, marinas prepare for tropical storm conditions

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread in Florida on Sunday as Isaias headed toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Pointe Verda Beach, where water could rise 2 to 4 feet above ground level. Meanwhile, the state is currently an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. There were over 9,600 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday, and 179 new deaths from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Burlington Coast Guard is monitoring the tropical storm and its approach to the East Coast. Officials, like Petty Officer Andrew Chaney, say high winds could pose potential dangers, putting both property and people in jeopardy. The unit has been posting alerts, warning boaters and swimmers how dangerous it is to get caught out on the lake during a major storm event, since weather can change in an instant on the water.

“Pretty much with the storm coming in we’re just bracing to be ready to expect some heavier winds than normal,” he said. ”Some more just local storms pushing through and rain and such, going across the lake. With those winds comes people not tying off their boats properly, leaving kayaks and stuff closer to shore, or potentially worst case scenario, people going out in the middle of a storm or higher wind time.”

The Coast Guard isn’t the only party being proactive. Local marinas say they’re taking steps to ensure property is kept safe in the event of a major storm.

“We’re definitely being cautious of all the boats at the marina,” said Brian Dye, general manager of the Apple Island Marina in South Hero. ”We want to make sure that everything is nice and tied down, everything is secured, and nothing is going to drift away if we do get hit by it.”

The Apple Island Marina is busy contacting boat-owners so they can prepare. South Hero's Keeler Bay Marina says its docks are always ready for these events, because they're anchored to the lake floor and tied to the shore.

“We’re really in a nice position to weather all the kinds of storms,” said Michele Gammal, co-owner of the Keeler Bay Marina. “There’s no opening here, so there’s not a lot of even traffic going through. The winds and the storms don’t really come through here in a way.”

Coast Guard officials say they’ll continue announcing updates over radio channels 16 and 22. Petty Officer Chaney says they’re asking boaters to exercise common sense if you plan to be out on the water over the next few days, like wearing a life jacket.

“Always check the weather before you go out,” he said. “If you are unsure of your capabilities or your skill level, always air on the side of caution.”

Officials say the National Weather Service website is a great resource for storm advisories, and the Lake Champlain Recreational Forecast is the best way to check wind speed and waves for the day.

